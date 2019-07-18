Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

#IStandWithIlhan trends after Trump’s racist attacks

July 18, 2019 at 2:59 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, BDS, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Twitter Trends, US
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, US on 4 October 2016 [Lorie Shaull/Flickr]
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, US on 4 October 2016 [Lorie Shaull/Flickr]
Hannah Szeto
 July 18, 2019 at 2:59 pm

US Representative Ilhan Omar has received an outpouring of support on social media after yet another set of racist attacks against her enabled and encouraged by President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump went on a racist Twitter rant attacking four Democratic Congresswomen and telling them to “go back” to their own countries. The next day he reiterated his comments and claimed that the representatives “made Israel feel abandoned by the US”.

His attacks have been widely criticised, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May calling his language “absolutely unacceptable” and the US House of Representatives voting to condemn his tweets.

Just yesterday, at a Trump rally in North Carolina, he doubled down on his racist attacks on the Congresswomen by saying, “If they don’t love it [the US], tell them to leave it.” He also attacked the Congresswomen individually. When he attacked Omar for supposedly “launching viciously anti-Semitic screeds [speeches]”, the crowd began chanting, “Send her back!”

READ: A new form of ‘anti-Semitism’ targets Tlaib and Omar

This chant was met by widespread criticism on social media. Jon Favreau, former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and host of political podcast Pod Save America, expressed his horror at Trump’s rhetoric and the subsequent response from the crowd:

Presidential candidate and former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke emphasised the severity of these chants and that they “don’t happen by accident”.

In response to the chants, Omar quoted a poem by US poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, “You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.”

READ: US Democrats remove ‘occupation’ from two-state solution resolution 

This racist chant prompted a wave of support on social media for Omar. American rapper Cardi B posted a photo of Omar on her Instagram and captioned it that “you know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation,” a lyric from Beyonce’s song “Formation”.

Others supported her using the hashtag #IStandWithIlhan.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, both 2020 presidential hopefuls, showed their support with the hashtag.

Youth gun safety activist David Hogg expressed his admiration for Omar and acknowledged America’s “hateful and violent past” but was happy that many were standing in solidarity against such hate.

Pastor and activist Bishop Talbert Swan also referenced America’s history of violently discriminating against minorities, even to this day, as evidenced by the “kids in cages”.

READ: America is anything but an honest broker in Palestine-Israel

One Twitter user looked to Omar’s record of sponsoring bills such as the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill, which would reauthorise funding for the health care needs of 9/11 first responders, in defending her against baseless allegations of her being “anti-American”.

Another Twitter user highlighted the irony of Trump’s anti-immigrant statements since his own wife, Melania, is a Slovenian immigrant who became naturalised in 2006.

This is not the first time that the hashtag has trended. In March, Omar was attacked over her comments about the influence of the powerful Israeli lobby known as AIPAC, American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Many took to social media to show their support, including presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. Many American Jews also signed an open letter in support of Omar.

Omar, for her own part, has not let racist comments affect her work. She tweeted a picture of her presiding over the House of Representative and said, “I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!”

She, along with Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib and civil rights activist John Lewis, introduced a resolution in the House to affirm the American right to boycott. The resolution doesn’t specifically refer to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and is heralded by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement as a “ground-breaking resolution” that defends “freedom of expression and the right of oppressed communities… to peacefully fight for their rights.”

READ: The US administration and fanatic Zionism

Categories
Asia & AmericasBDSInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineTwitter TrendsUS
Show Comments
Show Comments