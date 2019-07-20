Egypt: Family of deputy Brotherhood guide persecuted since 2013

The family of Khayrat Al-Shater, deputy to the Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, has been subject to persecution since July 2013 when he refused to accept the military coup against late Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi, Arab 21 reported yesterday.

Last week, Al-Shater sent a message for the first time since he was arrested, speaking about several issues.

He stated that the deputy of the US Secretary of State, Qatar’s foreign minister, an EU representative and the UAE’s foreign minister met him in prison in July 2013 and asked him to accept the de facto ruler of Egypt – the army which carried out the coup.

Al-Shater said that they told him if he accepted the military coup, they would release him and all members of his group. He said however that he refused their offer.

Rights groups have recently revealed that Al-Shater’s family members, including his sons, daughters and sons-in-law were detained, tortured and prevented from family visitations.

Since then, they have been detained in inhumane conditions and their companies, money and properties were confiscated. The rights groups also stated that they were accused of several false charges.

According to the rights groups, since the military coup against Morsi – who died in his prison last month – more than 60,000 members and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood have been detained. Other reports claim these numbers are as high as 80,000.

Many have died inside their prisons due to severe torture, inhumane prison conditions and lack of proper medical treatment.

