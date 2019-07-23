Syrian opposition accuses Russia of ‘using Iranian forces in northern battles’

The head of the Syrian opposition, Nasr Al-Hariri, yesterday accused Russia of “using Iranian ground troops in its battles in northern Syria.”

“Iran had participated in the recent military operation which took place in northern Syria, in coordination with the Russian forces,” Al-Hariri told reporters in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

He also accused Russia and the Syrian regime of carrying out the airstrike on Idlib’s southern city of Ma’arat al-Nu’man, which left 31 people dead and hundreds injured.

In recent days, the Syrian regime forces and Russian warplanes were reported to have intensified attacks on de-the escalation zones in northern Syria.

Turkey and Russia agreed, last September, to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited. The regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.