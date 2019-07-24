I won’t leave until impeaching Trump, insists US congresswoman

I’m not going anywhere until the US President Donald Trump is impeached, congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, said yesterday.

The congresswoman’s remarks came in response to Trump’s recent racist Twitter post:

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our country,” Trump said, accusing them of “destroying the Democratic Party.”

“I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” Tlaib said at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) annual conference, which was held in the US western city of Detroit.

“I want to welcome NAACP to Detroit, my home where I was born and raised,” she added, addressing the Detroit residents.

Trump supporters were reported to have launched a social media campaign, calling for the congresswomen to be “sent back to their homes.”

Tlaib – of a Palestinian origin – is one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the American Congress.