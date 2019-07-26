Gaza protests Israeli occupation for 68th straight week

Palestinians on Friday converged near the fence that separates the Gaza Strip from Israel to demonstrate against Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege urged the people of Gaza to take part in the demonstration — for the 68th Friday in as many weeks — which was held under the banner, “[Palestinian] refugees of Lebanon.”

The Lebanese government recently started a plan targeting labour market irregularities. But foreign laborers — particularly Palestinian and Syrian workers — say the plan is meant to exclude them from the labor market.

The number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon is estimated at 174,422, according to official 2017 Lebanese statistics.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been killed — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

