Hamas leaders meet PA PM in Turkey

Member of Hamas’ Politcal Bureau Dr Khalil Al-Hayya revealed yesterday that a senior delegation of his movement met with the Palestinian Authority (PA) prime minister in Turkey.

In an interview with the local Palestinian news agency PalSawa, Al-Hayya said that the Hamas delegation sat with the PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in a meeting “far away from the official positions”.

He said that both sides discussed different issues related to the Palestinian cause, including the internal reconciliation and the understandings with the Israeli occupation.

The Hamas leader said that his movement’s delegation presented their vision for a Palestinian reconciliation. Shtayyeh said he would get back to them regarding their suggestions.

“However, he has not replied yet,” Al-Hayya said, stating that his movement is ready to sit with Fatah regardless of the differences.

