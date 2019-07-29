Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran to US’ Pompeo: Let journalist detained in America interview you

July 29, 2019 at 11:39 am
Journalists photograph and film a poster depicting US-born and US-based Iranian journalist Marzieh Hashemi, who was detained on unspecific charges upon arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport, during a press conference by her employing organisation Press TV in the Iranian capital Tehran on 16 January 2019. [Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP / Getty Images]
Journalists photograph and film a poster depicting US-born and US-based Iranian journalist Marzieh Hashemi, who was detained on unspecific charges upon arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport, during a press conference by her employing organisation Press TV in the Iranian capital Tehran on 16 January 2019. [ATTA KENARE / AFP / Getty Images]
Spokesman of the Iranian Government Ali Rabiei announced yesterday that his country is ready to send journalist Marzieh Hashemi to interview US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

In a press conference, Rabiei said that Pompeo had requested to be interviewed by Iranian news sites.

“We have no problem,” Rabiei said, “we can send Marzieh Hashemi to interview him.”

“I’d like a chance to go [to Tehran], not do propaganda but speak the truth to the Iranian people about what it is their leadership has done and how it has harmed Iran,” Pompeo told Bloomberg Television.

US’ Pompeo: I’d happily go to Iran if need be 

Hashemi was arrested in the US in January under a law allowing the detention of people suspected of being potential witnesses in criminal cases.

She was released ten days later and returned to Iran. She has since accused the US of violence and discrimination against Muslims and black people.

Iran’s response to Pompeo’s request has been seen as a rejection. In a tweet he wrote: “I recently offered to travel to Tehran and speak directly to the Iranian people. The regime hasn’t accepted my offer.”

In another tweet he said: “We aren’t afraid of @JZarif coming to America where he enjoys the right to speak freely. Are the facts of the @khamenei_ir regime so bad he cannot let me do the same thing in Tehran? What if his people heard the truth, unfiltered, unabridged?”

