Iran to US’ Pompeo: Let journalist detained in America interview you

Spokesman of the Iranian Government Ali Rabiei announced yesterday that his country is ready to send journalist Marzieh Hashemi to interview US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

In a press conference, Rabiei said that Pompeo had requested to be interviewed by Iranian news sites.

“We have no problem,” Rabiei said, “we can send Marzieh Hashemi to interview him.”

“I’d like a chance to go [to Tehran], not do propaganda but speak the truth to the Iranian people about what it is their leadership has done and how it has harmed Iran,” Pompeo told Bloomberg Television.

Hashemi was arrested in the US in January under a law allowing the detention of people suspected of being potential witnesses in criminal cases.

She was released ten days later and returned to Iran. She has since accused the US of violence and discrimination against Muslims and black people.

Iran’s response to Pompeo’s request has been seen as a rejection. In a tweet he wrote: “I recently offered to travel to Tehran and speak directly to the Iranian people. The regime hasn’t accepted my offer.”

I recently offered to travel to Tehran and speak directly to the Iranian people. The regime hasn’t accepted my offer. pic.twitter.com/IFNSf0AJ4H — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 28, 2019

In another tweet he said: “We aren’t afraid of @JZarif coming to America where he enjoys the right to speak freely. Are the facts of the @khamenei_ir regime so bad he cannot let me do the same thing in Tehran? What if his people heard the truth, unfiltered, unabridged?”