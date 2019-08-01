Co-founder of Tunisia’s Ennahda may run for presidential elections

Tunisian Acting Parliament Speaker Abdelfattah Mourou said yesterday that he might run in the upcoming presidential elections, Arabi21 reported.

His remarks came during a radio show following the death of the President Beji Caid Essebsi.

“The door is always open. I will not run for the parliament as the nominations were done and the lists were closed, but the door for other [elections] is still open and everything is possible.”

Mourou’s name floated to the surface after the Essebsi fell ill and discussions erupted around his successor in light of the absence of the Constitutional Court and the deteriorating health condition of the President of the Legislature Mohamed Ennaceur, who is interim president of the country until elections are held.

