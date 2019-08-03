Israel Health Ministry ‘worried’ halt in Palestinian transfers will hurt Israel hospitals

Israelâ€™s Health Ministry has expressed its worries about the Palestinian Authority (PA)â€™s decision to halt treatment transfers to Israeli hospitals, Maâ€™an reported yesterday.

According to Maâ€™an, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported the concerns of officials in Israelâ€™s Health Ministry that halting medical transfers would negatively affect Israeli hospitals.

KAN reported that representatives of the Israeli health and financial ministries will hold a meeting next week to discuss the repercussions of the halt in medical transfers.

A source from the Israeli Health Ministry, reported by KAN, hoped that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would interfere to sort out this issue.

