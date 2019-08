Israel Health Ministry ‘worried’ halt in Palestinian transfers will hurt Israel hospitals

Israel’s Health Ministry has expressed its worries about the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s decision to halt treatment transfers to Israeli hospitals, Ma’an reported yesterday.

According to Ma’an, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported the concerns of officials in Israel’s Health Ministry that halting medical transfers would negatively affect Israeli hospitals.

KAN reported that representatives of the Israeli health and financial ministries will hold a meeting next week to discuss the repercussions of the halt in medical transfers.

A source from the Israeli Health Ministry, reported by KAN, hoped that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would interfere to sort out this issue.

Read: Greenblatt under fire after criticising PA for not paying Palestinian’s medical costs