US lawmakers will continue attempts to block Saudi arms sales

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Reuters on Thursday that he would continue trying to stop the sale of US arms to Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker told Reuters that the Senate would continue its efforts to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia after its August break.

Speaking to Reuters on Capitol Hill after the conclusion of the last meeting before the break, Graham said: “I’ll just keep trying to find ways forward.”

This came just days after the Senate failed to override US President Donald Trump’s veto of three resolutions that would have stopped the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided munitions (PGMs) to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US lawmakers have been seeking to curtail US arms to Saudi since the brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October last year and in light of Saudi Arabia’s continued intervention in the Yemeni civil war.

