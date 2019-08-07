Israel violated sanctity of Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi Mosques 75 times in July

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Religious Endowments has revealed that Israeli occupation forces carried out 75 violations of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron last month alone, Quds Press reported on Tuesday. Changes are being made to Ibrahimi Mosque and access for Muslims on an almost daily basis, it added.

According to a report issued by the ministry, the Israeli forces also raided the Muslim prayer area next to Al-Rahma Gate several times in July, removed everything inside it and arrested or expelled worshippers. It was also noted that the Israelis banned the call to prayer at Ibrahimi Mosque on 46 occasions during the month.

READ: Extremist Jewish groups call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid

The ministry warned of the danger of the increasing length of incursions by illegal Israeli settlers when they raid the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem. Last month, for example, one settler took the time to perform Talmudic rituals inside the Mosque of the Dome of the Rock and several settlers attempted to do the same at Al-Rahma Gate.

The Israelis, insisted the Ministry of Endowments, have been trying to exclude Muslims from the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa, which Jews call the “Temple Mount”. Plans are already prepared to destroy the sanctuary and build a temple on the ruins of the mosques there.

Furthermore, the report pointed out that around 3,500 Israeli Jewish settlers raided Joseph’s Tomb in occupied Nablus under heavy military guard in order to perform Talmudic rituals.