Violent Israel raids spoil Eid festivities in Jerusalem village

Violent raids by Israeli occupation forces have continued through Eid Al-Adha in Issawiya village, spoiling festivities for local residents.

According to a report in Haaretz, during one incident, “while most of the village’s inhabitants were sitting down to a festive meal, a large police force arrived, entering the Masri family’s parking lot and shooting point blank at a person’s leg” with a sponge-tipped bullet.

The paper adds that “a video recording of the incident shows policemen running into the parking lot and pushing Karim Masri”. Although the shooting is not seen in the video, it “can be heard clearly”.

In later videos, Haaretz reported, “children are seen crying due to the violence and police presence”.

“We were having a party, my brothers, our children and wives,” relates Masri, a 32-year-old teacher.

READ: ‘In what state did you come Eid?’

“[The policeman] didn’t let me speak. Someone shoved me and the other shot me point blank. Then they started beating everyone there, my brothers, my mother, everyone.”

In another incident, a resident was arrested by Israeli occupation forces “after playing with his three-year-old son with a plastic pistol”, and then “beaten while being arrested”.

“I didn’t see them coming. I told them it was plastic but they started beating me. I was handcuffed and taken to the station, continually beaten all the way. I heard them say they’d caught a terrorist.”

Haaretz reported that while “police confirmed it wasn’t a real gun,” the man was “summoned again the next day.”

School headteacher Khader Abeid said: “This is the first time we’ve celebrated the festival without opening holiday booths, with no shopping or preparations.”

Israeli authorities have targeted Issawiya with a campaign of harassment, “law enforcement”, and violent arrest raids for two months.

Police have been entering the village daily, writing reports, searching and detaining residents. Many businesses remain closed. “People are afraid, you think twice before leaving home,” said Abeid.

READ: Palestinian to sue Israel Police for planting weapon in his home