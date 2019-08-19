Turkey: World should bring perpetrators of Rabaa massacre to justice

Yasin Aktay, senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday called for the world to bring the perpetrators of Egypt’s Rabaa massacre to justice, Arabi21 reported.

Aktay added that the killers of Egypt’s first freely elected civilian President Mohamed Morsi should also be prosecuted and pressure must be placed on the “autocratic” regime in Egypt in order to stop the “continuous bloodshed” which started with the military coup in 2013.

“The killers of Morsi are the same killers of the people in Rabaa and they are the same people who have been destroying Egypt,” Aktay said.

“These people must be brought to justice, but Morsi and the martyrs killed in Rabaa have been in the heart and will remain a beacon for dignity and freedom,” he added.

Aktay’s remarks came during an event organised in Istanbul in commemoration of the Rabaa massacre committed by the current Egyptian regime against pro-democracy protesters who stood against the military coup which was carried out by then Defence Minister turned President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“The Rabaa massacre was not merely a political incident, but a humanitarian one,” he said.

He stated that the situation in Egypt has been deteriorating since the ouster of President Morsi, noting that the latest crime committed by the coup regime was “Morsi’s murder through the intentional negligence of medical care for six years.”

The Turkish official said that his country has been a secure haven for the Egyptians who fled the oppression of the coup regime.

“Turkey opened its arms to the Egyptians based on national and humanitarian grounds,” he said, noting that his country has been “the secure haven for all the Arabs persecuted during the Arab Spring.”