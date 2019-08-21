Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel issues 30 demolition orders to Palestinian Bedouin in Negev 

August 21, 2019 at 9:31 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Al-Araqeeb village in the Negev was demolished for the 119th time on 3 October 2017 [arab48.com]
Israeli occupation forces stormed the outskirts of the village of Lakiya in the Negev yesterday and distributed demolition and evacuation notices.

The notices affected more than 30 buildings and houses, most of which belonged to the Abu Mutair family and the family of former Knesset member, Juma Al-Zabarqa.

This comes as part of Israel’s efforts to force the residents to relinquish their land and move to townships which Israel has built to contain the Bedouin. Villages already in existence have been earmarked for demolition to make for settler-only roads, the expansion of settlements or have been registered as military zones by the Israeli occupation army.

“These miserable attempts will not deter us and we will hold onto the land of our fathers and grandfathers,” Al-Zabarqa said.

