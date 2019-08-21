Report: Israel’s targeting of Palestinian photojournalists increasing

Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ) announced on Monday that the Israeli violations against Palestinian photojournalists are increasing, the Anadolu Agency reported.

This came in a statement issued by the FAJ on the occasion of World Photography Day.

“Many of the photojournalists made many sacrifices for the sake of special journalistic coverage during the wars in the Middle East over the past five years,” the FAJ said.

The FAJ hailed the efforts of photojournalists and stressed that they are doing an important job by covering events in the region.

Meanwhile, the Freedoms Committee of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that more than 144 Palestinian photojournalists have been subjected to violations of the Israeli occupation in the first half of 2019.

According to a press release issued by the syndicate, the frequency of photographers being targeted by the Israeli occupation is increasing with 232 violations against the Palestinian press in the first half of this year.

The statement called on Arab and international media and human rights organisations to support the Journalists Syndicate in its efforts to protect journalists from systematic attacks and to prosecute the Israeli occupation for its ongoing crimes.