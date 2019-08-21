US calls for ‘a political solution’ in Libya

The United States (US) yesterday called for “a political solution to the Libyan crisis,” local media reported.

In a phone call, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo warned his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, of “prolonging the conflict in Libya.”

“The Secretary [US] and the Foreign Minister [Shoukry] shared concern over prolonged violence and instability in Libya, and agreed on the need to achieve a political solution to the conflict,” the US state department said in a statement.

The move comes as a retreat by the US President Donald Trump’s initial support for the Libyan General Khalifa Haftar.

Egypt, along with the United Arab Emirates, is a supporter of eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libya National Army (LNA) has been trying to take Tripoli from forces allied with the internationally recognised government.

Turkey recently shipped arms to Tripoli to stop Haftar’s assault, according to diplomats.

The United Nations (UN) envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, last month called for a truce and warned that an influx of weapons from foreign supporters, in violation of an arms embargo, was fueling the conflict.

Libya has been riven by violence since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.