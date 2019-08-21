US offers $5 million for intel on Daesh leaders

The US State Department announced Wednesday it is offering rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to the capture of three Daesh terrorist leaders, Anadolu reports.

Washington is looking to locate Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, also known as Hajji Abdullah, Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi, known as Hajji Hamid, and Mu‘taz Numan ‘Abd Nayif Najm al-Jaburi, also called Hajji Taysir.

“This announcement comes at an important time as the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and our partners on the ground continue to target ISIS remnants,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said during a news conference, using another name for the Daesh terrorist group.

Muhammad and Najm al-Jaburi are senior members of Daesh, as well as being “legacy members” of al-Qaeda. Al-Mawla is also a senior member of Daesh, and served as a religious scholar for al-Qaeda, according to the agency.

“This reward is an important moment in our fight against ISIS. As ISIS is defeated on the battlefield, we are determined to identify and find the group’s leaders so that the global coalition of nations fighting to defeat ISIS can continue to destroy ISIS remnants and thwart its global ambitions,” the State Department said on its Rewards for Justice website.

Muhammad al-Jaburi is also on the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list.