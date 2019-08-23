1 Israeli killed, 2 injured in West Bank explosion

Israeli forces block roads after an explosive device detonated in the West Bank on 23 August 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency] Ambulance services arrive after an explosive device detonated in the West Bank on 23 August 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency] Israeli forces block roads after an explosive device detonated in the West Bank on 23 August 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency] Israeli forces block roads after an explosive device detonated in the West Bank on 23 August 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli was killed and another two were injured today after an explosive device detonated near an illegal Jewish settlement to the west of occupied Ramallah, Israeli media reports have said.

“Seventeen-year-old girl was killed while her 47-year-old father was moderately injured in the attack, and her 20-year-old brother suffered serious injuries” in the explosion near the Dolev settlement, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said.

Israeli security forces and a helicopter were dispatched to the area.

According to the television station a manhunt is underway to locate find those responsible for the attack. It remains unclear whether the explosive device was hidden at the site or thrown at the family that was hiking there.

“Many forces were deployed to the area. The head of central command, the division commander, and other commanders are in the field and conducting an assessment of the situation. IDF [army] troops are scanning the area, blocking roads and are boosting security in the area,” the army said.

Roadblocks have been setup in the area further limiting Palestinian movement in the occupied West Bank.