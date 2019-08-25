Hezbollah denies shooting down Israeli drones

Lebanese group Hezbollah has denied shooting down two Israeli drones, which crashed in the southern suburb of capital Beirut earlier Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The first drone fell down, while the other exploded, causing severe damage to Hezbollah’s media office in the southern suburb,” Hezbollah spokesman Mohamed Afifi told the official Lebanese news agency.

He said the drone that exploded was a “booby-trapped”.

“The first drone that fell down is now in the hands of Hezbollah, which is analysing the background of its operation and the tasks it tried to carry out,” he said.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will respond to these events in a speech later Sunday, according to the spokesman.

READ: Argentina designates Hezbollah as ‘terrorist group’

The Lebanese army, for its part, confirmed that one Israeli drone fell and the another exploded in Beirut’s southern suburb.

“The army arrived immediately and cordoned off the area where the two drones fell,” a military statement said.

There was no comment from Israel on the incident, which came hours after Israel announced it carried out airstrikes in Syria against what it said positions of an Iran-aligned group in the war-torn country.

In 2006, Israel launched war against Hezbollah during which at least 1,200 people, mostly Lebanese civilians, were killed.