More power cuts in Gaza as Israel reduces fuel supplies

One of the three generators at Gaza’s sole power plant has stopped, Mohamed Thabet, a spokesman for the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company said yesterday.

Thabet told Shehab News Agency that the Israeli authorities have reduced the amount of fuel transferred to Gaza via the Karem Shalom (Karm Abu Salem) commercial crossing meaning there is insufficient fuel to operate the three generators.

This means Gaza’s residents will receive fewer hours of power a day, Thabet said.

Prior to the Israeli decision to further reduce the amount of fuel transferred to Gaza, residents survived with power cuts that would last up to eight hours at a time and happen several times a day, according to the Palestinian official.

Gaza’s current demand is for 500 megawatts of power however the supply is only for 140-145 megawatts.

The scorching summer temperatures are increasing demand for electricity in the besieged enclave.

Egypt stopped supplying Gaza with electricity in March 2018, adding to the power shortage.

Israeli authorities announced on Monday the reduction of the amount of fuel transferred to Gaza. This came after Israeli jets raided Palestinian resistance sites in the early hours of the morning.