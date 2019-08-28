Saudi woman flees to Canada to campaign for release of brother 

A Saudi Arabian woman has fled to Canada in order to launch a campaign for the release of her brother who is imprisoned by the Saudi authorities, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported on Tuesday.

Esal Adel Al-Khadeedi issued a video on Twitter in Arabic and English to speak about her brother Abdullah. She explained that he was imprisoned a year after he returned to the country, having been charged with criticising the government through a fake twitter account.

“Abdullah is an ambitious youth who completed a university degree in electricity engineering,” Al-Khadeedi pointed out. “He is suffering from a problem in one of his hands as well as from heart disease.” She added that her brother was arrested violently, “as if he was a terrorist.”

