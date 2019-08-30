Report: Egypt warns Hamas that Israel plans to strike it hard

Egypt proposed new terms for a truce with Israel to a visiting Hamas delegation, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

The paper quoted a Hamas source as saying that the Egyptian proposal included improving the humanitarian and economic situation in the besieged Gaza Strip in return for ensuring calm along the fence separating it from Israel.

Hamas has not responded to the Egyptian offer, the paper said, but details of the proposed deal were being sent to the leadership.

Cairo warned that that continued rocket fire from the Gaza Strip would lead Israeli officials to launch a “serious military strike” on the enclave.

“Hamas responded that it was not afraid of threats, and that the rocket fire came as a result of pressure from Israel, especially in response to the new sanctions recently approved to reduce the supply of fuel to run the power plant. At the same time, it cannot guarantee calm if the aggression continues.”

According to the newspaper, the Hamas delegation discussed during the meetings, bilateral relations with the Egyptians, and ways to provide new facilities to Gaza, such as increased goods entering through the Rafah crossing, and facilitating the travel of Palestinians through the crossing.

The source denied Israeli reports of an Egyptian threat to stop sponsoring the truce with Israel in light of the continued rocket attacks.

“Egypt is interested in continuing its relationship with Gaza and sponsoring the Palestinian files.”

The delegation explained the movement’s policy of establishing relations with all parties who could serve the cause, stressing that “Hamas’s relationship with Iran or others is not at the expense of the movement’s relationship with Egypt.”