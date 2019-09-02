Iraq’s Kurdistan denies presence of Israel military base on its soil

The government of Iraqi Kurdistan denied reports that an Israeli military base has been setup on its soil, Arab48 said yesterday.

“Some Iraqi media have circulated a statement that is not true, claiming the existence of an Israeli camp run by a woman general in Erbil,” spokesman of the Iraqi Kurdistan Government Jutiar Adel said. “The government denies these baseless reports,” and added:

The Kurdistan Regional Government denies these fabricated allegations, which are unfounded, and confirms that the aim of promoting such fabrications, is for political propaganda and to achieve personal gains for the publishers only.

Jutiar’s remarks followed reports that the Secretary-General of Al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq Akram al-Kaabi said that Israelis use fake passports to enter the country.

He said that he “knows” their locations inside the US embassy in Baghdad and Ein Al-Assad military base, the second largest military base in the country. He also said that there is an Israeli military base in Erbil run by a female Israeli commander.

Arab48 said that the New York Times reported in August that Israeli drones have been taking off from within Iraq to attack weapons warehouses owned by the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

