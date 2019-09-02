Sudan: Director of Al-Bashir’s office arrested on corruption charges

The Anti-Corruption Prosecution has arrested Hatem Hassan Bakhit, director of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir’s office, after an investigation was opened into financial transactions made by Al-Bashir.

Local sources said that Bakhit has been arrested against the backdrop of Al-Bashir’s admission in court, on Saturday, that some of the money he received was transferred through the director of his office Hatem Hassan Bakhit.

The sources confirmed that the concerned prosecution wrote reports against Bakhit which are related to organised crimes related to foreign exchange and emergency law No. 3 and 6 of 2019.

On Saturday, a judicial committee in Khartoum accused Al-Bashir of suspicious enrichment and illegal dealing with foreign exchange during his third trial session.

“The third trial session of Al-Bashir ended at midday on Saturday, after interrogating Al-Bashir and hearing a number of witnesses,” said the correspondent of Sky News Arabia. The correspondent added:

After the interrogation and hearing, the court indicted charges of suspicious enrichment and illegal dealing with foreign exchange against Al-Bashir

The next court session will be held on Saturday.