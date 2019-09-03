Egypt: Sisi’s electronic army wages war on Sami Anan

An electronic army affiliating to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is waging war against former Chief of Staff Sami Anan, Rassd reported yesterday.

The “Void: Egypt Prisons” campaign, which is calling for the release of all prisoners who were held on the ground of their opposition of the military coup led by Al-Sisi, posted a short film about Anan and it achieved about 500,000 views within two days.

The comment accompanying the video read: “You arrest terrorists, is Sami Anan, the chief of staff of the Egyptian army, a terrorist?

The campaign also wrote: “Why was Sami Anan imprisoned? Do you know that all of Egypt is in prison? 60,000 prisoners or 100,000 prisoners!”

Al-Sisi’s electronic army hit back smearing Anan and claiming he is being held on charges of tyranny or graft. They added there were no political motives for his detention.

Seventy-year-old Anan was detained by security forces after announcing his intention to run in Egypt’s presidential election against Al-Sisi in 2018. He suffered a stroke as a result of his detention, and has since remained in a military hospital, but his condition has deteriorated further.

