Saudi Arabia reduces powers of energy minister

Saudi Arabia created a new ministry of industry and mineral resources on Friday, which is separate from the current energy ministry, reducing the remit powers of the country’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Bloomberg quoted a Saudi official as saying that the Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had appointed Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, as the new chairman of the state-owned oil company, replacing Al-Falih.

According to Reuters, Bin Salman’s move appears to diminish the sprawling authority of Al-Falih, who retains control of the energy portfolio and chairmanship of state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Riyadh launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign two years ago which netted princes, senior officials and top businessmen. Critics said the campaign amounted to a power play and shakedown of political rivals.

The kingdom has also come in for international censure over alleged human rights abuses, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the arrests of scores of dissidents including prominent women’s rights activists.