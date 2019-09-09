Egypt: Brotherhood’s Badie, 10 others handed life terms

An Egyptian court has sentenced 11 people, including the Supreme Guide of Muslim Brotherhood Mohammed Badie, after a retrial was carried out.

The verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

Life sentences in Egypt are 25-year terms.

Judge Mohammed Shirin Fahmy said in his verdict that the late President Mohamed Morsi deserved punishment, but he died before judgments were served.

Morsi was among those involved in the case but died after collapsing in court in a separate matter on 7 June.

The defendants in the case are accused of orchestrating prison breaks and breaches of Egypt’s eastern border during the uprising that forced long-term dictator Hosni Mubarak from power in January 2011.

Authorities accuse the Brotherhood of condoning violence and have designated the group a “terrorist” organisation.

