Sudan looking forward to new relations with US

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, member of Sudan’ sovereign council, said that Khartoum is undergoing a very important transitional period which will allow the rule of law to prevail and for economic and social developments, as well as for principles ​​of freedom and justice to be achieved.

Speaking during a farewell ceremony for the US Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum, Stephen Koutsis, Dagalo said: “We look forward to having relations with Washington based on mutual respect and common interests.”

He affirmed that his country is in need of its friends’ cooperation and support so that it can realise economic development, reintegrate into the international community, and re-connect its economy to the international economic and financial system.

READ: How Israel is sowing the seeds of war in South Sudan

Sudan, he added, should be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, as this would significantly promote achieving economic developments, stability and prosperity in the country.

Sudan yesterday swore in its first cabinet since the removal of former President Omar Al-Bashir in April following nationwide protests against his rule.

The 18-member cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which includes four women, took the oath at the presidential palace in Khartoum.