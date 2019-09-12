Egypt: Mubarak-era officials may return to politics

Egyptian members of parliament have called for officials from ousted President Hosni Mubarak’s regime to get back into politics in the light of the continuous failure of the current regime led by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Arabi21 reported yesterday.

Parliamentary spokesman Salah Hasaballah is among those who are calling for the re-emergence of Mubarak’s men.

Experts see the calls as sufficient evidence of Al-Sisi’s weak political, economic and developmental performance.

Mubarak-era officials may be allowed to return on condition that they do not seek certain positions in government, analysts have said.

Al-Sisi would accept their return because they have a common goal, they explained.

Ghoneim: Sisi should apologise to Morsi’s widow