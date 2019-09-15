Portuguese / Spanish / English

Delivery of 2nd S-400 battery parts to Turkey completed

The final parts of the second battery of Russian S-400 missile defense system arrive at Murted Airbase in Ankara, Turkey on 15 September 2019. [TURKISH NATIONAL DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]
The final parts of the second battery of Russian S-400 missile defense system have arrived in capital Ankara, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Noting that the delivery process for the second S-400 battery started on Aug. 27, the ministry said the transfer was completed at Murted Airbase on Sunday.

The delivery of the first battery equipment was made on July 12-25, it added.

Currently, the installation of the system is underway and Turkish military personnel are being trained on the use of the system. The system is projected to get operational in April 2020.

