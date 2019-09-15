Delivery of 2nd S-400 battery parts to Turkey completed

The final parts of the second battery of Russian S-400 missile defense system have arrived in capital Ankara, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Noting that the delivery process for the second S-400 battery started on Aug. 27, the ministry said the transfer was completed at Murted Airbase on Sunday.

The delivery of the first battery equipment was made on July 12-25, it added.

Currently, the installation of the system is underway and Turkish military personnel are being trained on the use of the system. The system is projected to get operational in April 2020.

READ: Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump buying US Patriot missiles