Israel settlers attack Palestinian homes near Nablus

September 17, 2019 at 12:12 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
An Israeli flag can be seen atop a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on 26 July 2017. Over 100 settlers stormed the house and evicted the Palestinian family which legally owns it. [Mamoun Wazwaz /Anadolu Agency]
Israeli settlers yesterday attacked a number of Palestinian homes in Einabous village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Wafa news agency reported.

According to Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement construction in the northern West Bank, scores of settlers from the illegal Yitzhar settlement were provided heavy military protection as they attacked a Palestinian neighbourhood in Einabous.

The settlers attempted to burn agricultural vehicles and threw rocks at Palestinian homes in the village, smashing their windows.

Israeli forces opened fire on the villagers who attempted to fend off the settlers’ attack, injuring two with rubber-coated steel bullets and causing others to suffer suffocation from tear gas.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

