Egypt extends detention of BDS coordinator Rami Shaath

Egyptian authorities have renewed the detention of BDS coordinator in Egypt Rami Shaath for the sixth times, Arab48 reported yesterday.

In a joint statement, 30 Palestinian NGOs called for Cairo to immediately and unconditionally release Shaath.

“Rami Shaath is a political and rights activist,” the NGOs said. “He holds Palestinian and Egyptian passports and seeks to support the Palestinian resistance through his political activism.”

“He mobilises support for the Palestinian issue in Egypt, as well as always condemning the Israeli violations against the Palestinians and standing against normalising ties with the racist and apartheid Israeli occupation.”

The statement noted that Rami was detained after condemning Egypt’s participation in the US conference held in Bahrain in which details of the economic aspects of Washington’s “deal of the century” were revealed.

“Rami reflected the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the Arab nation, including the Egyptian people,” the statement added.

Egypt has also arbitrarily deported Shaath’s wife, who is a French citizen, the NGOs said.

In a statement, Amnesty International said Shaath is a prisoner of conscious and called for his immediate release.