Hadi reshuffles cabinet in Yemen’s south 

Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi appointed new ministers in a cabinet reshuffle yesterday.

The announcement by the Saudi-backed government, based in Riyadh, named new Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance – Mohammed Al-Hadhrami and Salem Bin Breik, respectively.

President Hadi also decreed that Ahmed Al-Fadhli will be the new governor of Yemen’s Central Bank in the southern port city of Aden, becoming the fourth person to assume the role since the city became the de facto capital after the government was ousted from Sanaa by the Houthis in 2014.

Last month UAE-supported separatists wrested control of Aden from Hadi’s government leaving them without a Yemen base.

The Houthi control of Saana has led to the formation of two rival central bank headquarters in the country.

Hadi’s reshuffle comes at a time of escalating tensions in the south between nominal allies Saudi and the UAE. Earlier this week, Riyadh sent re-enforcements to the southern oil-producing Shabwa province, they have previously supplied new arms to the Islah Party militia who have also been increasing their presence from Marib in recent weeks.

The UAE for its part has increased its own military presence and arms mercenaries in support of the Southern Transitional Council (STC). There have been clashes in Abyan and Shabwa provinces.

At present, all key institutions in the south are heavily guarded by STC forces.

