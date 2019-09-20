Ilhan Omar: Trump’s ‘lies put my life at risk’

Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s tweet that hinted that she held a party on 9/11 saying the premier’s “lies” endanger her life.

On Wednesday Trump retweeted a video by comedian Terrence Williams that had accused Omar of having a party after the terrorist attacks that shock the country in 2011. Williams has since uploaded a video in which he claims to have only deleted the Democratic party from his life, implying he didn’t remove the video from his feed.

“You were seriously partying on the anniversary of 9/11?” Williams said in the video which he has since deleted from Twitter.

Omar replied that the footage being used of her “partying” was from a CBC event held last week.

Adding: “The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk.”

This is from a CBC event we hosted this weekend to celebrate black women in Congress. The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk. What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation? https://t.co/XdkRVrU7mZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 18, 2019

The congresswoman called on Twitter to take action against such incitement. “What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Omar and other members of “The Squad” – a group of four progressive congresswomen – saying that Jews who support them show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty”.

He has also described Omar as a “disaster for the Jewish people”.

