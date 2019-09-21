Erdogan: Turkey to stand firm against monopolisation of Cyprus’ wealth 

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced on Friday that his country will stand firm against the monopolisation of Cyprus’ wealth, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“Those who think that the wealth of the island and the region only belongs to them, will face the determination of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots,” Erdogan declared in a recorded message at a conference in Ankara. The title of the conference was “The Decisive Word in Cyprus.”

Erdogan also stated that Turkey is to defend the rights of the Turkish Cypriots and the Eastern Mediterranean, while also defending its interests everywhere, stressing that Turkey will continue its cooperation with the Republic of North Cyprus regarding drilling for energy resources.

