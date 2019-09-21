Tehran: Counterattack of any US aggression would extend from Mediterranean Sea to Indian Ocean

Supreme Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Yahya Rahim Safavi, announced that their people would counterattack the Americans if they conspired against their country, and that the counterattack would extend from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean.

This came in a speech given by Safavi, just before the Khutbah (sermon) of Jumu’ah prayer, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

“The Americans know very well that we have a wise and courageous leader and that Iran’s policy includes working to establish security and peace. We hope that regional and international enemies realise that Iran is not seeking expansion or attacking any country,” added Safavi.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the United States and Saudi Arabia of carrying out a military strike against his country, declaring that it would “lead to an all-out war.”

Zarif’s statements came hours after his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, considered the attacks on Saudi Aramco‘s oil facilities as a “declaration of war.”

Pompeo blames Iran for the attacks, and US media reports have recently stated that the White House is considering a counterattack with military options.

The Iranian government has threatened the United States with a “harsh and immediate counterattack” to any attack that may target it, against the backdrop of the attack on two Saudi Aramco oil installations, according to IRNA agency.

Riyadh announced on Saturday, that the fires occurring in two Aramco facilities had been contained in the regions of Abqaiq and Khurais, in eastern Saudi Arabia, as a result of the drone attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group.

These two complexes are the heart of the oil industry in the Kingdom. They receive most of the crude oil extracted for processing, before transferring it for exportation or refinement.