Israeli forces injure 6 Palestinians in West Bank

September 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians with tear gas during a protest against construction of Jewish settlement within 43rd anniversary of Palestinian Land Day in Ramallah, West Bank on March 29, 2019. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces on Saturday wounded at least six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinians were injured after confrontations broke out between Israeli forces and locals in Azzun town of Qalqilya city, the society said.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians with live and rubber bullets and they also used tear gas to disperse the locals.

