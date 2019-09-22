Israeli forces injure 6 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces on Saturday wounded at least six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinians were injured after confrontations broke out between Israeli forces and locals in Azzun town of Qalqilya city, the society said.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians with live and rubber bullets and they also used tear gas to disperse the locals.

