Egyptian politician: ‘El-Sisi is leading arbitrary arrests against army leaders’

Mahmoud Refaat, a former spokesperson for the detained Egyptian Armed Forces’ Chief of Staff, Sami Annan, revealed that security services close to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are carrying out a campaign of arbitrary and “crazy” arrests against several Egyptian army leaders.

Refaat, who did not deny nor confirm the accuracy of his appointment as a spokesperson for the Egyptian Officers Front, told Al-Khaleej Online that El-Sisi is carrying out pre-emptive measures to prevent a rebellion from within the military.

The “Egyptian Officers Front”, close to Sami Annan, called on the Egyptians to go out in demonstrations to demand the overthrow of El-Sisi’s regime, stressing that it would protect the demonstrators.

The call came in line with the request made by Egyptian actor and real-estate investor Mohamed Ali, who revealed widespread corruption within the army and the presidency systems.