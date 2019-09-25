Palestinian factions slam Joint List over support for Gantz

Hamas and Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) strongly criticised Israeli political party the Joint List, which is made up predominantly of Arab ministers, after they backed former chief of staff of the Israeli army Benny Gantz to head the country’s next government.

In a statement, a copy of which sent to MEMO, Hamas spokesman Hazim Qasim described their support for Gantz as “grotesque”.

Qasim said: “The programme of this Israeli party is based on its disregard of the Palestinian people’s rights and even it incites against Gaza and calls for the annexation of the West Bank.”

Meanwhile, the PFLP called for the members of the Joint List to “re-evaluate” their recommendation for this “war criminal” based on his “criminal past”.

READ: Will Arab MKs turn Gantz into a dove of peace?

Both Hamas and the PFLP highlighted the crimes committed by Gantz and the other members of his Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) party, stating that he was the chief of staff of the Israeli army during the 2014 Israeli offensive on Gaza.

They also stated that Moshe Ya’alon, number three in the party, was the defence minister at the time of the attack.

The Arab dominated Joint List on Sunday recommended the head of Gantz to head the country’s next government in, what it claims, is an attempt to oust Likud party head and incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his position.

Balad, one of four parties that makes up the Joint List, however refused to back the former military officer leaving him with searching for support from other parties.

READ: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine