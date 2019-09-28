Sisi hints at using popular mandate to deter protesters

The Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi hinted on Friday that he is to use popular mandate to crackdown on the protesters calling for him to resign, AlKhaleejonline.com reported.

When he returned to Egypt, he told some of his supporters who were waiting for him at Cairo International Airport “when I ask the Egyptians to take to the streets in their millions like what happened on the day of popular mandate in 2013, they will do.”

He shook hands with his supporters and exclaimed “why are you standing here? Good morning. Why did you wake up early? Today is Friday. It does not deserve,” noting that he is not worried about the protests.

This came following calls by anti-Sisi activists, including the Egyptian actor and contractor Mohammed Ali, for the Egyptians to take to the streets and oust him over many corruption claims.

Pro-Sisi Egyptian media have stated that the corruption claims being made against Sisi are “lies” and “no one can trust them.”

Massaad Abu Fager: ‘I call on Egyptians to continue to demonstrate’

Reuters reported an eyewitness as claiming that the Egyptian police dispersed a protest in Cairo, while mounting a huge show of force in the centre and other cities, to prevent anti-Sisi protesters.

However, thousands gathered in several areas across Egypt, including Cairo, and chanted “Sisi out” and “enough Sisi.”

According to Reuters, an eyewitness also revealed that a large pro-Sisi rally was held in Cairo.

Regarding the popular mandate, Sisi refers to the large number of Egyptians who gathered in 2013 and claimed that they gave him a mandate to violently crackdown on massive demonstrations and protests against his military coup.

After this claimed mandate, his forces violently dispersed protests in Cairo and killed thousands of protesters, and arrested tens of thousands of others.