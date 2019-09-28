Sudan to Saudi Arabia: “we need investments rather than grants”

On Friday, Sudanese prime minister Abdullah Hamdouk highlighted his country’s need for real investment rather than grant, owing to the huge opportunities in the area.

This statement occurred after a meeting held with Saudi minister of foreign affairs, Ibrahim Al-Assaf, as a sideline to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Hamdouk pointed out the need to integrate efforts, create a decent environment for investment and remove the obstacles hindering its development, stressing his interest in investment, agricultural expansion, as well as good integration in investment opportunities.

He added “Sudan is seeking Saudi Arabia’s support in international forums, and above all, in the issue of listing Sudan among the list of terrorism.”

“Removing Sudan from this list will be essential to solving many challenges,” he asserted.

Al-Assaf stressed that Saudi Arabia is doing “its best with the US side to quickly remove the name of Sudan from the list of terrorism, especially since the situation cannot be tolerated anymore.”

