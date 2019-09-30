MOH: Heart disease main cause of death in Palestine

Cardiovascular diseases are the main causes of death in the Palestinian territories, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

In a press conference held to mark the World Heart Day yesterday, the ministry said that cardiovascular diseases remain the number one killer and the most expensive disease in the occupied territories.

It noted that 31.5 per cent of last year’s deaths were the result of cardiovascular diseases.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that most of those who died of related disease were 60 years old or over.

Smoking and obesity are among the main causes of heart disease, it explained, adding that adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle can help combat the illness.

The ministry noted that 12.2 per cent of deaths in 2018 were as a result of heart attacks.

Palestinian popular committee: 85% of Gaza population is below poverty line due to the siege