Medical aid sent by Miles of Smiles arrives in Gaza

Aid convoy of medical equipment arrives in Gaza delivered by Miles of Smiles

A medical convoy consisting of six ambulances, ten vehicles for transferring disabled people and 50 electrical wheelchairs, entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing on Friday.

In a statement, head of Miles of Smiles Dr Issam Yousef stated “this is the fourth convoy of medical aid that has been sent to Gaza by Miles of Smiles since May.”

He noted that the other four convoys included several forms of medical assistance, including medical equipment and expert doctors to carry out operations and treat Palestinians wounded by the Israeli occupation forces, during the peaceful protests of the Great March of Return.

Yousef reiterated that the healthcare system in Gaza is suffering from various difficulties and needs sustainable assistance.

He thanked all the contributors who funded the convoys and helped to carry out this mission in the Gaza Strip.