Gaza’s currency exhibition gets a stamp of approval

Gaza's currency exhibition on 6 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad – Middle East Monitor]

The second exhibition of postage stamps and foreign currency was held in Gaza this weekend.

Opened by Mayor Dr Yahya Al-Sarraj, the event was organised by the General Department for Cultural Affairs and Centres in cooperation with collectors at Rashad Al-Shawwa Cultural Centre.

School students and collectors were among those who attending the opening ceremony.

The exhibition was held to raise cultural awareness in the city and includes metal coins and paper money dating back to the Ottoman rule and the British Mandate, and currencies from other nations and countries, along with stamps issued over the decades.

The first exhibition was held in December 2016.

