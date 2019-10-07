Hearing resumed on Netanyahu’s corruption charges

The second round of hearings on corruption charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed on Sunday morning, focusing for the third day on “file 4000”, on suspicion of Netanyahu’s granting of privileges to Bezeq company and its owner.

The second part of the interrogation concerns “file 1000.” This focuses on suspicions that Netanyahu, his wife and son received benefits and gifts from wealthy individuals. “File 2000,” relates to conversations between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes.

According to Israeli official radio station Kan, Netanyahu’s defence team will try to refute the bribery, fraud and dishonesty charges.

The defence team is expected to claim that there is no conflict of interest in Netanyahu’s way of carrying out his duties, which would amount to a criminal offence.

According to the radio station, Netanyahu’s defence team relies on refuting the suspicion of bribery in “file 4000”, on the argument that no, preferences and privileges have were granted to Bezeq or its owner, businessman Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for a supportive coverage on Walla!

During the hearing of last Wednesday and Thursday, articles posted on Walla! website were presented and did not appear as part of the interrogation materials to prove that they were not sympathetic and supportive of Netanyahu.

Israeli media outlets suggest that the aim of Netanyahu’s defence team in the hearings is to close the investigation or downsize an expected list of accusations so as not to include the charge of bribery.