Israel confirms normalisation drive with Arab states

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz yesterday confirmed that he has been working on a normalisation deal with Arab countries, mainly the Gulf state, he wrote in a tweet.

Katz said that he has been advancing non-aggression treaties with several Arab countries in the Gulf.

He called it an “historic” step that could end the conflict between the occupation state and those Arab countries.

“Recently, I have been promoting, with the backing of the prime minister, a diplomatic initiative to sign ‘non-aggression agreements’ with the Arab Gulf states,” Katz wrote on Twitter.

“It’s an historic move that will end the conflict and enable civilian cooperation until peace agreements are signed,” he said.

Katz confirmed that he had presented his plan to several Arab foreign ministers and the outgoing US special envoy for the peace process, Jason Greenblatt, on the sidelines of late month’s UN General Assembly.

“I will continue to work to strengthen Israel’s standing in the region and around the world,” Katz pledged.

The draft plan, according to the Times of Israel, includes commitments to develop “friendly relations and cooperation” in accordance with the UN charter and international law.

It also includes preventing hostility or incitement to hostility against each other, avoiding any military or security alliance with other parties against each other, cooperation in the fight against terror and advancing economic interests.