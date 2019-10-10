Portuguese / Spanish / English

Northern Syria: Turkey to brief permanent Security Council members

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in Ankara, Turkey on 1 October 2019 [Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency]
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the permanent member states of the Security Council, to brief them about the military operation “Spring of Peace” carried out in the eastern Euphrates, Syria.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamay Aksoy said that the ambassadors from China, France, Russia, Britain and the US had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry to brief then about the operation.

Aksoy said: “In order to inform them about the military operation “Spring of Peace”, members of the Security Council were summoned to our foreign ministry’s headquarters.”

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the military operation “Spring of Peace” on twitter. He claimed that it would focus on removing PKK / YPG and Daesh and establish a safe area for Syrian refugees to return to their country.

“Our goal is to eliminate the terrorist passageway which intended to be established near our southern border, and bring peace to those areas.”

