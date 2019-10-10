Northern Syria: Turkey to brief permanent Security Council members

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the permanent member states of the Security Council, to brief them about the military operation “Spring of Peace” carried out in the eastern Euphrates, Syria.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamay Aksoy said that the ambassadors from China, France, Russia, Britain and the US had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry to brief then about the operation.

Aksoy said: “In order to inform them about the military operation “Spring of Peace”, members of the Security Council were summoned to our foreign ministry’s headquarters.”

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the military operation “Spring of Peace” on twitter. He claimed that it would focus on removing PKK / YPG and Daesh and establish a safe area for Syrian refugees to return to their country.

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'miz Suriye Milli Ordusu'yla birlikte Suriye'nin kuzeyinde PKK/YPG ve Deaş terör örgütlerine karşı #BarışPınarıHarekatı'nı başlatmıştır. Amacımız güney sınırımızda oluşturulmaya çalışılan terör koridorunu yok etmek ve bölgeye barış ve huzuru getirmektir. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

“Our goal is to eliminate the terrorist passageway which intended to be established near our southern border, and bring peace to those areas.”