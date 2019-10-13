Portuguese / Spanish / English

Pakistan’s Khan says he will try to facilitate Iran-Saudi talks

October 13, 2019 at 4:30 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan on 17 February, 2019 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Pakistan will do its utmost to enable talks between arch regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday in Tehran, adding that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

“Pakistan does not want conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia…I am happy to facilitate talks between Tehran and Riyadh…I am very hopeful as I had constructive talks with the (Iranian) president,” Khan told a joint news conference with President Hassan Rouhani, broadcast live on state TV.

Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday and he will later meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

