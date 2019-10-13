Portuguese / Spanish / English

Putin says Russia can play key role in Middle East, has good Iran ties

October 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia on 27 August 2019 [Metin Akta/Anadolu Agency]
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia can play a key role in the Middle East as it has good relations with Iran and the Arab world, Reuters reports.

He was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

Putin said nobody in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates wanted a confrontation with Iran. He also said Russia was working on a free trade zone with Israel and Egypt, similar to one between Russia and Iran.

Russia has accomplished much in Syria: Putin

