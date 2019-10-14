Tunisia holds second round of presidential elections 

Tunisia’s second round of presidential elections came to an end yesterday with more than 7,888,000 voters participating.

The total number of registered voters included 49 per cent women and 35 per cent young people between the ages of 18 and 35, according to the Independent High Authority for Elections (Isie).

There were 13,000 observers from civil society organisations, including 450 foreigners.

Voter turnout was at 39.2 per cent at 15:30 local time, according to Isie.

The first round of the presidential elections took place on 15 September followed by the legislative elections on 6 October. Yesterday Tunisians, for the third time within 30 days, went to the polls to vote in the second round of the presidential elections to choose between independent candidate Kais Saied and the candidate of the Heart of Tunisia party, Nabil Karoui.

Tunisia decided to hold presidential and legislative elections prematurely following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi in July.